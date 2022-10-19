Pennsylvania (WTAJ) – The Senate of Pennsylvania has unanimously approved the bill that would require curriculum on the events that occurred on Sept. 11, 2001.

The legislation would require the Pennsylvania Department of Education to create model curriculum and to make it available to school districts across the Commonwealth, according to Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York).

The bill would require the Department of Education to develop model curriculum on the events of Sept. 11, 2001 within one year of the measure’s passage. The curriculum would include the historical context of terrorism, as well as details of the terrorist attacks at the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and Flight 93, which crashed in Shanksville, PA.

The curriculum would also cover the United States’ recovery and response to the terrorist attacks along with global challenges and consequences in the post-Sept. 11 worlds.

The legislation moves to the House of Representatives for its consideration.