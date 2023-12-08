(WTAJ) — A brand of smokeless chewing tobacco is being recalled in Pennsylvania and other states over concern of it containing foreign metal objects.

The American Snuff Company (ASC) is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco after a routine inspection found an issue with manufacturing equipment. This issue could have caused metal shavings to fall into the product.

The product was distributed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

The company said that no other styles of Kodiak, Grizzly, Hawken, and Cougar are affected.

Those part of the recall will have an alphanumeric code on the bottom as seen. It’s important to note that the “x” character in lowercase is not relevant to the codes being recalled. Here’s the four to look for:

GxxxxIK3

GxxBxJK3

GxxAxJK

GxxCxJK3

The company said there have been no complaints or reports of injuries.

Anyone who has any of the Kodiak Premium Wintergreen Longcut Tobacco product listed should not open or use the product.

You contact ASC at 1-866-843-0636 to return the product for a refund, report any adverse events, or submit a complaint.