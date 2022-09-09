CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Bald Eagle took care of business against Bellefonte in WTAJ’s Sportsbeat Game of the Week.

Bellefonte and Bald Eagle face off in the battle of the winless as both teams are looking to get their first win of the season. Bald Eagle is looking to retain the Curtin Bowl Trophy for the second straight year.

Bellefonte’s opening drive started off with a three-and-out, forcing them to punt. Bald Eagle on the other hand took care of business, thanks to a strong punt return. Tre Green scored from six yards out putting Bald Eagle up 7-0.

Bald Eagle kept the peddle down, recovering the ensuing kickoff. Bald Eagle started to stall though, setting up a field goal that was blocked by Bellefonte.

Bellefonte stalled again, forcing to punt. Bald Eagle set up again looking to capitalize. The first quarter came to an end, Bald Eagle still up 7-0, but they’d start the second quarter off as Carson Nagle throws an 11-yard touchdown to Wyatt Spackman, putting the Eagles up 14-0.

On the Eagle’s next drive, they continued their strong run, punching in another touchdown. Eagles lead increases to 21-0 as Camron Watkins scores on a 32-yard wide receiver screen.

The following kickoff, deju vu strikes, as the Eagles squib the kickoff, recovering it again. The Eagles capped off the drive by adding another touchdown from Greene to add to their lead, now up 28-0.

Following a pair of interceptions from both teams, the Eagles end up with the ball again. They capped off the second quarter with a 78-yard touchdown run from Kahale Burns. Bald Eagle leads 35-0 going into halftime.

Bald Eagle wasted no time in the opening drive of the second half scoring on three plays as Gavin Burns scores a 25-yard touchdown.

A short pick-six by Gavin Eckley adds to the Eagle’s lead, however, Bellefonte would block the extra point. Bald Eagle leads 48-0 after three quarters.

Bald Eagle went on to retain the Curtin Bowl Trophy following a 48-0 win.