INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for a man they said sexually assaulted someone under the age of 13.

Mark Juart, 36 (Photo: PSP Indiana)

Mark Allen Juart, 36, had a last known address in Indiana, Pa. He was charged on April 24 with a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment, troopers report.

An arrest warrant was issued for Juart but troopers haven’t been able to find him.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit into incidents of indecent assault against a girl that allegedly happened at a residence in White Township from January 1, 2022, to March 19, 2023.

Juart is described as a white, non-Hispanic male, He’s 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call PSP Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960 or 911.