(WTAJ) — In case you haven’t heard, there is a Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

We might be closer to Pittsburgh and Steelers Country, but there are many Eagles fans throughout Central PA. Take a look at some of these viewer photos.

Gavin Kiernicki of Jerome sent in this photo taken at the 2018 Super Bowl when the Eagles won!

Stephen Dawkins was born and raised in Philadelphia, but has lived in Blair County since graduating from Penn State. In this photo, Stephen and his step children are going to Walmart, prepping for the big game!

Brittany London of Punxsutawney shared these sweet photos of her and her two pups when she lived in South Philly.

Nathan Renninger of Mount Union is all dressed in Eagles gear!

Jennifer Ravel sent us this photo from Altoona showing Eagles fan Brantly who is 2.5 years old with his pup, Tiller!

Jason Radle of Mount Union is with his dad, David and wife, Tiffany. We are told Tiffany is hoping for a belated birthday gift with an Eagles win!

Xena Price of Altoona shared with us this photo of 7 year old Jaxson and 6 month old Michael. Go Birds!

Ryan and Pilar Garlick of Blair County rooting on the Eagles ahead of the Super Bowl.

Keisha Keller of Petersburg, PA said this photo was taken during the 2018 Super Bowl and her son who is now 7 years old is hoping for their second win!

Morgan Rullo of Cairnbrook, PA has just one thing to say. Fly Eagles Fly!

We also have some Eagles fans at WTAJ who gathered with their fellow birds in front of the Altoona Mirror building. You can catch that photo on the front page of their weekend newspaper.

Eagles fans gather in a group photo for the Altoona Mirror Newspaper.

PHILLY FACTS

This is the second time the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl in six years. In their last appearance, they won Super Bowl LII 41-33 over the New England Patriots, claiming their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Andy Reid, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs used to coach the Philadelphia Eagles. From 1999 to 2012, Reid went 130-93-1 with the team and led them to one Super Bowl appearance.

There are only eight players on Philadelphia’s current roster that were a part of the 2017 Super Bowl Champion team. This includes Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Fletcher Cox Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato.

Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Both brothers currently have one Super Bowl championship under their belts.

Super Bowl LVII will be the first time each team has a Black starting quarterback.