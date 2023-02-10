(WTAJ) — In case you haven’t heard, there is a Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs.
We might be closer to Pittsburgh and Steelers Country, but there are many Eagles fans throughout Central PA. Take a look at some of these viewer photos.
We also have some Eagles fans at WTAJ who gathered with their fellow birds in front of the Altoona Mirror building. You can catch that photo on the front page of their weekend newspaper.
PHILLY FACTS
- This is the second time the Philadelphia Eagles will play in the Super Bowl in six years. In their last appearance, they won Super Bowl LII 41-33 over the New England Patriots, claiming their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.
- Andy Reid, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs used to coach the Philadelphia Eagles. From 1999 to 2012, Reid went 130-93-1 with the team and led them to one Super Bowl appearance.
- There are only eight players on Philadelphia’s current roster that were a part of the 2017 Super Bowl Champion team. This includes Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Isaac Seumalo, Fletcher Cox Brandon Graham, Derek Barnett, Jake Elliott and Rick Lovato.
- Jason Kelce and his brother, Travis Kelce, will become the first brothers to play against each other in the Super Bowl. Both brothers currently have one Super Bowl championship under their belts.
- Super Bowl LVII will be the first time each team has a Black starting quarterback.
- This is the first time since the 2017 season that both No. 1 seeds will face off in the Super Bowl. The last time it happened, the Eagles defeated the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.