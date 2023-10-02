TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) – Tyrone Police Department is investigating a missing person report.

Shawn Chathams, 33, of Tyrone is reported missing. He was last heard from on Friday, Sept. 29 at 12:45 p.m.

He is described as a white male and drives a 2011 gray Ford F-150 bearing Pennsylvania license plate number ZNK0499.

Missing Person: Shawn Chathams, age 33 of Tyrone. Image provided by Tyrone Borough Police Deparment.

2011 gray Ford F-150. Image provided by Tyrone Borough Police Department.

Chathams is considered to be an endangered person and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyrone Police Department at (814) 684-1365, message them on Facebook, or call the Blair County 911 non-emergency number at (814) 940-5910.