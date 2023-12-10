UPDATE

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – I-80 Eastbound in Centre County is reopened.

Crews have cleared the scenes of two separate multi-vehicle accidents that occurred early in the afternoon on Sunday. These accidents caused approximately 11 miles of the highway to be shut down for over three hours.

Traffic has resumed its normal pattern.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Approximately 11 miles of I-80 Eastbound in Centre County is closed while crews respond to the scene of two separate multi-vehicle accidents.

All lanes of travel in the eastbound direction are closed between Exit 147 to Snow Shoe and Exit 158 to Milesburg.

Travelers are advised to find alternative routes at this time.

According to Snow Shoe Fire Company, who is on scene of the accidents, no serious injuries have been reported and crews are working to clear a tractor trailer and utility truck from the scene.

Current road conditions on over 40,000 miles of roadway, including traffic delays, warnings, weather forecasts and traffic speed information. can be checked online by visiting 511PA.com.