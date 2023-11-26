UPDATE

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Traffic has returned to its normal pattern and first responders have left the scene.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Traffic is backed up for approximately three miles on I-80 at Exit 161 near Bellefonte-Jacksonville Road.

The traffic from I-99 southbound and I-80 westbound is affected.

First responders are on scene to assist with this traffic backup and drivers are advised to adjust their travel plans while crews respond.