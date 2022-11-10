Travel to Paris with Christy Shields

7 Days | 8 Meals | 1 Week to Remember

Depart Date: April 17, 2023

Paris-A Week to Remember: Romantic architecture, amazing cuisine, and iconic attractions blend to reveal the City of Light. Begin your week in Paris with a city tour by an English-speaking guide. Visit Impressionist painter Claude Monet’s beautiful gardens in Giverny, stroll the magnificent halls and gardens of Versailles, enjoy an evening cruise on the Seine River, and explore the Louvre, one of the most famous museums on the planet. This tour provides time at leisure to explore the city as you please.

Day 1 : Fly to France

We board our overnight flight to the city referred to as the heart, soul, and imagination of France: multifaceted Paris.

Day 2 : Bon Jour Paris

Paris unfolds before our eyes as we are introduced to its sights and sounds by our English-speaking Parisian guide. This cosmopolitan city pulses with activity and we will start our adventure right where the city got its start, Ile de la Cite. Discover vibrant culture and famed book shops as we tour the Latin District and Place des Vosges, the oldest square in Paris.

A festive Holiday Vacations Welcome Lunch offers the opportunity to get to know your fellow travelers.

In the afternoon, we arrive at our hotel where we enjoy the luxury of unpacking just once during our five-night Parisian stay. Lunch

Day 3 : Monet’s Garden & Versailles

Enjoy a full breakfast complete with fresh fruit and French pastries before venturing out each morning on our group-guided activities.

Today we travel through the French countryside to the charming village of Giverny, home to Impressionist painter Claude Monet. Surrounded by nature’s beauty, the serene atmosphere of his home and gardens will feel as if we have stepped into one of his famous paintings.

This afternoon we visit Versailles, residence of King Louis XIV and the seat of France’s government for a hundred years. Meticulously maintained, the Chateau’s grandeur and brilliance remains as it was in the 17th century. Get a glimpse of life in this opulent palace on our tour through the State Apartments. Beginning in the King’s Wing, we walk through the impressive Hall of Mirrors before exiting by way of the Queen’s Wing and returning to the city late this afternoon.

If you are tempted by the famed French cabarets, tonight may be your night to enjoy a signature Parisian stage show. Breakfast

Day 4 : Seine River Cruise

Today is open for individual pursuits. If shopping is your desire, the famous department stores Galleries Lafayette and Printemps are nearby as well as many other stores along Boulevard Haussmann. You may also visit the Musée d’Orsay with its impressionist paintings. Tonight we dine at a quaint French restaurant before enjoying a scenic cruise on the Seine River. We glide past illuminated monuments, bridges, buildings, and Notre Dame. The evening takes on a magical feel as the Eiffel Tower’s golden lacework glows from within against the dramatic night sky.

Day 5 : The Louvre

Join your Tour Director for a closer look at this fascinating city. Paris is a collection of unique neighborhoods. We begin our day with a stroll along a bustling street lined with bakeries, butcher shops, and stores selling cheese, wine, fruits, vegetables, flowers, and chocolate. We follow this with a visit to the Saint Germain des Prés neighborhood. This area was made famous by philosophers, actors, musicians, and writers such as Hemingway that frequented its many cafes.

This evening we visit the Louvre, one of the world’s most famous museums. Our guided tour through what started as a 16th-century palace is a walk through France’s history. Home to a vast collection of classic and modern art, we will be inspired by DaVinci’s Mona Lisa, the ancient Greek statues Venus de Milo and Winged Victory and the colossal painting The Coronation of Napoleon. Breakfast

Day 6 : Monmartre & Sacre Coeur

Experience a leisurely pace of life as we wander the winding streets and cobbled lanes of Paris’s highest hilltop, Montmartre. Ascending by funicular to Sacre Coeur, enjoy incredible views in all directions. We find the artist’s square of Place du Tertre in full swing as painters’ visions come to life. Make room in your checked luggage for a piece of original artwork, a lasting memory that will transport you back to this very location.

Enjoy a Holiday Vacations Farewell Dinner for the perfect ending of A Week to Remember. Breakfast, Dinner

Day 7 : Au Revoir Paris

Breakfast

