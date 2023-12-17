PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Three people are dead after a small plane collided with power lines in Oregon on Saturday.

The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. in Independence, about 12 miles southwest of Salem.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene along with the power company to de-energize the lines, the Independence Police Department said.

Authorities determined a single-engine plane crashed into power lines, sparking a small brush fire and power outages in the area.

The identities of those killed have not been released. The Independence Police Department is investigating along with the Federal Aviation Administration.

It’s unclear how many people were aboard the plane.

Nearly 400 people were without power as part of the outage. Initially, Pacific Power estimated repairs would take until 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

As of 7 a.m., over 230 customers remained without power due to the crash, according to Pacific Power’s dashboard.