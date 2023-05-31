(KTLA) – Al Pacino is about to be a dad again.

A representative for the 83-year-old actor confirmed the news Tuesday evening following an early report from TMZ that the actor’s girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 29, was eight months pregnant.

The couple has been romantically linked since April 2022 after they were photographed leaving a Los Angeles restaurant, reports NBC News.

Just five weeks ago, Alfallah posted a photo with the “Godfather” actor on Instagram, showing the two of them at her friend Bennett Miller’s art exhibit in New York.

Alfallah has also previously been linked to rock icon Mick Jagger from 2017 to 2018, reports E! Online.

Pacino already has three children from previous relationships: 33-year-old Julie Marie with ex-girlfriend Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex-girlfriend Beverly D’Angelo.

The “Scarface” actor’s baby news comes just weeks after fellow “Heat” and “Godfather Part II” star Robert De Niro welcomed his seventh child at age 79.

Pacino, who last appeared on the big screen in “House of Gucci,” has been nominated for an Academy Award nine times over his career, earning only one for his role in “Scent of a Woman.” He’s currently attached to several upcoming projects per IMDb, including a biopic of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani to be directed by Johnny Depp.