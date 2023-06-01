DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden fell while on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Thursday, Biden was in Colorado Springs for the USAFA graduation which he attended as the commencement speaker.

In a video at the ceremony, Biden shakes the hands of one of the cadets who received their diploma and appears to trip over a black sandbag and fall onto the stage. He is then helped up by at least three Air Force officials.

President Joe Biden falls on stage after handing out diplomas during the 2023 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony at Falcon Stadium, Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The president appeared to be OK and stayed through the end of the ceremony.

Biden is 80 years old and announced that he will run for reelection for a second term. Biden would be 82 at the start of a second term. He was the oldest president ever to be sworn-in when he took office in 2020.