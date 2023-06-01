DENVER (KDVR) — President Joe Biden fell while on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.
Thursday, Biden was in Colorado Springs for the USAFA graduation which he attended as the commencement speaker.
In a video at the ceremony, Biden shakes the hands of one of the cadets who received their diploma and appears to trip over a black sandbag and fall onto the stage. He is then helped up by at least three Air Force officials.
The president appeared to be OK and stayed through the end of the ceremony.
Biden is 80 years old and announced that he will run for reelection for a second term. Biden would be 82 at the start of a second term. He was the oldest president ever to be sworn-in when he took office in 2020.