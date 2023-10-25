ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — Many borrowers have started to repay student loans after a significant pandemic pause. Around 40% of adults are having a hard time paying them, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Domino’s Pizza is offering some relief by giving away $1 million worth of free pizzas to those still managing student loan payments.

The Domino’s Emergency Pizzas for Student Loans program is an extension of the chain’s existing Emergency Pizzas initiative. This offer is designed to help people who are currently handling student loans. Beginning on Oct. 25, Domino’s will provide a limited number of free Emergency Pizza for Student Loans codes every day until the $1 million worth of free pizza codes have been claimed.

Kate Trumbull, Domino’s senior vice president and chief brand officer, shared, “Student loan payments have resumed for millions of Americans, and we wanted to help in our own way by using the power of pizza to do something nice for our customers. When life gives you loans, Domino’s gives you free pizza!”

Here’s how you can get a free pizza:

Visit dominos.com/student-loans.

Apply for a free Emergency Pizza for Student Loans.

Verify your provided email address.

If codes are available for the day, Domino’s will email you the free pizza code, which you can use on your next online carryout or delivery order within 30 days.

If you choose to redeem your free pizza code for a delivery order, make sure you meet the store’s minimum requirements for delivery.