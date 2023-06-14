(The Hill) – Fox News sent out a statement acknowledging a chyron that ran late Tuesday during former President Trump’s post-indictment remarks that called President Biden a “wannabe dictator.”

“WANNABE DICTATOR SPEAKS AT THE WHITE HOUSE AFTER HAVING HIS POLITICAL RIVAL ARRESTED,” the Fox News chyron read just before 9 p.m., as the network showed a split screen of both Biden speaking at the White House and Trump giving remarks at his New Jersey golf club.

“The chyron was taken down immediately and was addressed,” the network said in a statement to The Hill on Wednesday afternoon.

Fox, unlike competitors CNN and MSNBC, provided live continuous coverage of Trump’s remarks, during which he accused Biden of weaponizing the Department of Justice to “take out” his top political rival.

Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, has been charged with more than 30 counts in connection to his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House. He was arraigned on the charges Tuesday at a federal courthouse in Miami.

The former president has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.