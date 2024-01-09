(WJW) — Well, hot dog! If you’re looking for a new job opportunity — this could be it.

Oscar Mayer is looking for someone to get in the driver seat of their 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to travel the country and serve as the official “Wienermobile Spokesperson.”

According to a press release, the job is a “one-year, full-time, paid gig.”

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is parked Thursday in West Reading. Photo by Bill Uhrich 7/11/2019 (Photo By MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

There will be 12 selected applicants who will travel an average of 20,000 miles each year, visit at least 40 cities across the country, and attend more than 1,200 events.

“Each member of the class is entrusted with driving and maintaining the 27-foot hot dog on wheels, along with creating social content for the brand’s channels during their “meat” and greets across the country,” read the release.

So how much does the title of “Hotdogger” pay?

According to the job listing, there is a $35,600 base salary, a weekly allowance of $150 for meals and personal travel, 18 days of paid time off, a health benefits package, and 100% of hotel expenses covered.

The company has six different “hot dogs on wheels,” all of which can be tracked online.