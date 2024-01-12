HONOLULU (KHON) – While there may be some controversy over who first created Buffalo wings in the 1960s, there’s no doubt about how beloved the appetizer (or meal?) is to this day.

These tasty little creations have limitless flavors and methods of preparation and have become a mainstay on the menus of casual restaurants and the tables of sports fans.

With the Super Bowl just weeks away, Popeyes has announced that they are launching the “most jaw-dropping promotion in its history.” If one of two NFL teams flies high in the Super Bowl, then you could score free wings at Popeyes.

The fast-food chain is enticing its customers with a free order of six wings if either of the bird-themed teams left in the NFL playoffs, the Baltimore Ravens and the Philadelphia Eagles, win it all.

Popeyes will also dish out free wings if the Buffalo Bills win the Super Bowl because of the “Buffalo wings” connection.

The free offer will be available on February 13th, two days after the Super Bowl, with any online or in-app purchase only.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings and a little wager,” said Jeff Klein, Chief Marketing Officer for Popeyes. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes NEW chicken wings to celebrate.”

Guests can get their wings fix this football season in five flavors that have quickly become a favorite amongst their guests:

Ghost Pepper

Sweet ‘N Spicy

Honey BBQ

Roasted Garlic Parmesan

Signature Hot

The Super Bowl represents a chance for businesses and even groups like the American Red Cross to get a little extra publicity. The Red Cross is offering a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas to help combat what it says is an emergency blood shortage this year.