(WPHL) — After a tough loss for the Philadelphia Eagles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, news began circulating regarding the possibility of Philadelphia Eagles center, Jason Kelce, retiring.

However, according to Kelce himself, the decision is not final.

In the latest episode of Jason’s podcast ‘New Heights‘ which he co-hosts with his brother, Kansas City tight end, Travis Kelce, Jason addressed the rumors.

“(Head Coach) Nick (Sirianni) gave me an opportunity to talk but I didn’t announce what I was doing on purpose despite, I guess, what’s been leaked to the media. I just don’t think you’re in a position after a game like that to really make that decision,” Jason said.

“…There’s too much emotion in the moment to really fully grasp that decision. I’m not trying to be dramatic and continue to draw this thing out, I’m really not, but it’s just something that I think when it’s time to officially announce what’s happening in the future, it’ll be done in a way that’s definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and has led to the career I’ve had. I don’t think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that,” he continued.

“In the future, there will be something said, I guess,” Jason explained, adding that when he addressed the team after Monday’s game, he “pretty much” told them “I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league.”

“A lot of guys were like ‘if that is your last game, I feel sorry for you,’ and I’m like, ‘don’t feel sorry for me,'” Jason said before he appeared to become overwhelmed with emotions.

Travis, who also seemed emotional, responded, “Hell yeah brother, hell yeah, man.”

Rumors about the retirement broke out Tuesday when ESPN‘s Adam Schefter posted to X, saying that “Jason Kelce told his Eagles’ teammates in Monday night’s postgame locker room that he is in fact retiring.”

The Eagles faced a tough loss of 32-9 on Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers losing out on their chance to be in the playoffs and bringing what proved to be a disappointing season to the end.

Following the game on Monday night, Kelce appeared emotional and declined to speak to reporters. It seemed to start after cameras caught Kelce hugging offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland, a moment the Kelce brothers discussed during Wednesday’s ‘New Heights’ episode.

“There’s no chance I’d be where I’m at without Jeff Stoutland,” Jason told Travis, adding, “Whenever I realize that, you know, it could be potentially one of the last times I get to do that with him, I just really want to make sure that he knows how much I appreciate him.”

“I don’t know what next year is going to look like with the team, coaches, players,” he continued.

Six-time All-Pro and future Hall of Famer, Kelce, has been hinting at his retirement since the end of the 2022 season following the Eagles’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57.

While retirement still seems to be top of mind for many, including Kelce himself, he is set to become a free agent in March, meaning he could re-sign with the Eagles if he chooses to.

Kelce was drafted in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL draft out of Cincinnati and spent the past 13 seasons playing as a center for the Philadelphia Eagles.

As an Eagles player, Jason Kelce has become a well-loved icon for many Philadelphians near and far, often being seen drinking a beer in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, and paying homage to his hometown in Delco.