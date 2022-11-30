NEW YORK (WXIN) – All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas this year is to invite you to New York City for a holiday weekend of a lifetime.

The so-called “Queen of Christmas” teamed up with Booking.com to give fans a chance to book Mariah’s Ultimate Holiday Experience in New York City.

The package will have you “feeling emotions” with its three-night stay for two at The Plaza, as well as cocktails and a photo shoot at Carey’s Tribeca penthouse, and tickets to her “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden.

The long weekend takes place between Dec. 16-19, and is jam-packed with an itinerary curated by Carey herself. It also includes dinner reservations at some of her favorite restaurants and a stop atop one of the Big Apple’s most iconic destinations: Rockefeller Center.

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 09: Mariah Carey performs live during her All I Want For Christmas Is You tour at Motorpoint Arena on December 09, 2018 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

“Christmas in New York is an experience of a lifetime, so I partnered with Booking.com to create a special holiday-themed travel experience in my hometown during the most wonderful time of the year,” said the award-winning singer, songwriter, actress and record producer.

“For one time only, I’m giving two fans the opportunity to have an unforgettable and magical extravaganza! I hope the bookers will enjoy the chance to see my concert at Madison Square Garden, visit the Top of the Rock, eat at my favorite restaurants, and stay at a luxurious NYC hotel,” she said.

The booking will open at 5 p.m. on Dec. 14 and will operate on a first-come, first-served basis. It will cost only $20.19, in honor of the year Carey’s holiday mega-hit “All I Want for Christmas” first reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Here is everything the three-day experience will include:

Cocktail hour in a private space at Carey’s New York City penthouse apartment

A professional Christmas card photo shoot on her rooftop terrace

A three-night stay in a Grand Luxe King room at The Plaza, a Fairmont Hotel

Flights, airport transfers, and local transportation to and from attractions and activities

Tickets to Carey’s “Merry Christmas To All!” concert at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 16

A signed copy of Carey’s new holiday classic book, “The Christmas Princess”

A shopping spree at Saks Fifth Avenue

Stops at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour

Stops at Top of the Rock for a private guided tour

A VIP ice skating experience in front of the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree with a private skating session, VIP hospitality tent for hot cocoa and photo moments, all set to a soundtrack of some of Carey's greatest hits

Tickets to the “ Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes,” presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette

Tickets to the "Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes," presented by QVC, including a VIP pre-show reception and a private tour of Radio City Music Hall as well as the opportunity to meet a Radio City Rockette

Dinner reservations at Carey's favorite New York City restaurants, including Nobu and Mr. Chow

Carey will not be at her penthouse during the visit, and the winners will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement for security purposes. Guests must also be at least 21 years old to book the holiday package.

“All I Want for Christmas for You” earned three Guinness World Records in 2019: highest-charting holiday (Christmas/New Year) song on the Billboard US Hot 100 by a solo artist, most streamed track on Spotify in 24 hours (female), and most weeks in the U.K. singles Top 10 chart for a Christmas song.

The Recording Industry Association of America also awarded Carey the Diamond Award in 2021 for “All I Want for Christmas is You” after reaching 10 million in sales and streaming units in the United States.