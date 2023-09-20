(WTAJ) — Memes in 2023 have become almost like a new language. From jokes to secret messages, you can’t scroll social media without seeing (likely) a new meme, and one has some people scratching their heads.

One of the latest trending memes involves a four-digit code along with a picture of bananas.

Unlike most numbers that pop up in memes, “4011” isn’t an angel number like “777,” for example, and it doesn’t have a meaning like “Make a wish” (11:11) or “I Love You” (143 or 459). In fact, you may have never even used the number 4011 in your life. It’s less of a message and more of a barcode.

Users in the know have been bonding and joining in on the laugh across social media platforms. Many shared that they memorized the number for a job, past or present.

What does 4011 have to do with bananas?

It has everything to do with bananas — when you’re ringing them up in the grocery store.

4011 is a code used across the country in grocery stores to ring up bananas at the register. Whether it’s by an employee or self-checkout, 4011 will enter bananas and you’ll be prompted to leave them on the scanner to be weighed.

Employees old and new have commented about a slew of other codes they’ve memorized, including organic bananas, apples, onions and other various fruits and vegetables.

In 1973, the Universal Product Code (U.P.C.) was adopted by grocery stores across the country. Within roughly 10 years, the U.P.C., along with scanners, brought supermarkets into the digital age, according to a New York Times report.

Before scanners, cashiers would manually enter the price of everything you were buying.

So, there you have it. An explanation for a meme that a number of people thought was just something random. One meme down, thousands more to explain!