ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — A 9-year-old girl who vanished during a family camping trip in New York two days ago has been found after an extensive search, police announced Monday evening.

“Charlotte Sena has been located and in good health,” New York State Police said in a short press release. “A suspect is in custody. This is still an active investigation.”

Before she was located, Sena was last seen around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday at the Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County, about 35 miles north of Albany.

The fourth-grader was riding her bicycle around a campsite loop in the bucolic park with other children when she decided to ride around one more time by herself. Her parents became alarmed when she failed to return after 15 minutes, Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a briefing Sunday.

The girl’s mother called 911 after her bicycle was found around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Police feared she may have been abducted.

About 400 search and rescue personnel were actively searching a 46 linear mile area around Moreau Lake State Park after an Amber Alert was activated Sunday morning.

Troopers set up several checkpoints on the winding, rural roads around the park. They stopped drivers and asked if they knew the family, had seen the girl’s photo or had any other information that could help the search. They also had some drivers open their trunks.

Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a statement thanking those who helped locate the missing child.

“We are overjoyed at the news that Charlotte Sena has been located safely this evening after an intense days-long search. Our hearts are with her family as they welcome her home,” said Hochul. “Thank you to the New York State Police, New York Park Police and all who worked so tirelessly to find Charlotte. It is because of their efforts that Charlotte will be able to return home safe to her family.”

Law enforcement was expected to share more details about the case in a press conference Monday evening.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.