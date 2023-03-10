WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut is known for great pizza, and it looks like the word has spread to the skies.



Nature Photographer Doug Gemmell captured the moment a juvenile bald eagle swooped down and snatched a pepperoni pizza slice at Wethersfield Cove this week.



Check out the pictures in the gallery below!

Credit: Doug Gemmell Nature Photography

Credit: Doug Gemmell Nature Photography

Credit: Doug Gemmell Nature Photography

Credit: Doug Gemmell Nature Photography

It’s a good thing New York City’s famous pizza rat lives underground, otherwise, he might end up as part of a meal for this eagle. The city’s lollipop racoon isn’t as lucky and may need to watch the skies.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bald eagles eat small animals such as waterfowl, turtles, rabbits and snakes, but their staple food is fish — which is why they typically live near rivers, lakes and marshes.