(WGHP) — As pop star Taylor Swift neared the last of her previously announced U.S. tour dates on “The Eras Tour,” she took to X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, to reveal new dates for 2024.

As of Thursday, Swift has six dates left in 2023, all in Los Angeles at the Sofi Stadium.

“Turns out it’s NOT the end of an era,” the singer wrote in a post.

The new dates span October and November 2024 and will take place in Florida, Louisiana, Indiana, and Toronto, Canada.

Joining her on these additional dates will be Gracie Abrams, a singer-songwriter who released her debut album, “Good Riddance,” earlier this year. Abrams is currently opening for Taylor Swift at her Los Angeles shows, alongside HAIM with whom Swift previously collaborated with on the song “no body, no crime” off of her 2020 album, “Evermore.”

The new U.S. tour stops include:

Hard Rock Stadium – Miami, Florida; Oct. 18-20, 2024

Caesars Superdome – New Orleans, Lousiana; Oct. 25-27, 2024

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana; Nov. 1-3, 2024

Rogers Centre – Toronto, Ontario; Nov. 14-23, 2024

For more information, visit the Tour page of Taylor Swift’s website.

Fans have long been speculating that the pop star would add a second U.S. leg to her tour. She is set to begin international dates at the end of August, starting in Mexico City and traveling to South America, Asia, and Australia, before rounding it out in Europe next August.

Swift has spent nearly all of 2023 on tour, and recently had the year’s largest album release to date with the release of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” If the extended tour isn’t enough for Swifties, fans have also questioned whether Swift will release two more “Taylor’s Version” albums in “Reputation” and “1989.”

Those looking to attend Swift’s newest U.S. dates can register for presale with Ticketmaster through the singer’s website. Previous presales for U.S. dates caused Ticketmaster to crash, creating widespread backlash as millions of fans rushed to purchase the exclusive tickets.