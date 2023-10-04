(KTLA) – A major piece to the puzzle was missing on “Wheel of Fortune” this week.

For the third time ever, in more than 40 years, Vanna White was out sick.

Don’t worry, she’s OK.

White missed a day of filming back in August as she was recovering from COVID-19. Being absent from one day of filming means she missed five episodes that are airing this week.

Pat Sajak, left, and Vanna White, from “Wheel of Fortune,” attend a ceremony honoring Harry Friedman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 1, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

She got sick while filming “Teacher’s Week.”

The episodes could not be rescheduled due to the school year starting, so Bridgette Donald-Blue, the 2023 California Teacher of the Year, stepped in as White’s replacement while she recovered.

Pat Sajak touched on White’s absence during Monday’s episode.

“You’ll notice Vanna is not here, and I have to say that Ms. White has tested positive for COVID. That’s the bad news,” he explained. “The good news is I talked to her just a little while ago and she feels fine. She has a little sniffle. But she tested positive and that’s the way it goes, so she will not be with us here this week.”

The last time White was out sick was in 1991.

The game show is currently in its 41st season, which is Sajak’s last. Back in June, he announced his plans to retire.

Weeks later, it was revealed Ryan Seacrest would take over hosting duties.

In September, Deadline reported White had extended her contract for two more years on the game show.

This extension will take her through the 2025-26 season, which means she’ll be working alongside Seacrest.