(WHTM) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has announced that Favorite Day branded Valentine’s Milk Chocolate Covered Caramels with Nonpareils have been recalled, as they may contain an undeclared tree nut.

The chocolates were distributed nationwide through Target retail stores.

Silvestri Sweets Inc., the company that manufactured them, reported an undeclared pecan allergen that may be in the candy.

Anyone who has allergies to tree nuts such as chestnuts, brazil nuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, pecans, pine nuts, and cashews runs the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product, the FDA says.

The products are packed in 8 oz. Favorite Day branded stand up pouch bags with the lot # 33822 and best by date on 07 DEC 2023, which are printed on the back of the bag underneath the UPC barcode.

Customers are urged to call Target Guest Relations at 1-800-440-0680 (24/7) for a refund. Those with questions may contact Silvestri Sweets at 1-630-232-2500 – M-F 8:30am-4:30pm CST.