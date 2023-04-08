A customer looks at refrigerated items at a Grocery Outlet store in Pleasanton, Calif.,. on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Terry Chea)

(NEXSTAR) – With Easter now upon us, many families will be getting together for egg hunts, basket swaps, and likely, a large meal. Forgot a basket-stuffer, a side dish, or, even worse, the holiday ham?

Before you run to the store, be aware – some have closed their doors for Easter Sunday.

Here’s a look at which grocery stores are – and aren’t – open for Easter:

Albertsons: Albertsons locations will be open for Easter, according to their weekly ad.

ALDI: Easter Sunday is one of the four holidays ALDI closes its stores for, according to the company’s website.

BJ’s Wholesale: Hours may vary by location but most BJ’s clubs will be open. You can check your store hours here.

Costco: No last-minute purchases here – Costco locations are closed on Easter.

CVS: Many locations will remain open for Easter, a spokesperson tells Nexstar, but some pharmacies may be closed or working with reduced hours. You can call ahead to check your store’s hours or check online here.

Kroger: According to the chain, the Kroger family of stores will be open for their regular hours on Easter Sunday.

Rite Aid: The majority of Rite Aid locations will be open with varying hours of operation, a company spokesperson tells Nexstar. You can check your store’s hours online.

Sam’s Club: You won’t find an open Sam’s Club on Easter — it’s one of four holidays the retailer closes.

Sprouts: Your local Sprouts store will be open for business on Easter Sunday.

Target: You won’t be able to make a Target run on Easter — stores will be closed.

Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open until 5 p.m. on Easter Sunday, according to the company’s website.

Walgreens: Stores will be open but pharmacy hours may vary. You can check your Walgreens location’s hours here.

Walmart: Your local Walmart will be open but hours for services like the pharmacy or vision center may vary. You can check your location’s hours here.

Wegmans: While stores will be open, pharmacy hours may be limited on Easter. You can check your store’s hours here.

Whole Foods: Though stores often have modified hours for other holidays, Whole Foods locations will have regular hours for Easter.

Don’t see your store listed? Before you head out, be sure to check your grocer’s hours online or over the phone.