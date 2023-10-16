WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ‘s 2024 campaign launched an account on Donald Trump ‘s Truth Social on Monday, attempting to poke online fun at the Republican candidate he may well face again in next fall’s election.

Under the handle @BidenHQ, the campaign posted: “Well. Let’s see how this goes. Converts welcome!” It began its time on Truth Social by following just one account: Trump’s.

The former president has built a commanding early lead in the Republican primary, setting up a potential 2020 rematch, despite Trump being indicted in four separate cases and facing 91 criminal charges.

Biden’s campaign noted its move on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, writing, “We just joined Truth Social, mostly because we thought it would be very funny.”

It added, “Follow us there for truths and retruths or whatever they call them.” A senior campaign aide said their joining might make Truth Social a little fun.

It’s not the first time the Biden campaign has attempted to troll conservatives online, coopting their messaging and online spaces. In July, it turned a clip of staunch Trump supporter and Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia comparing Biden to Presidents Franklin D. Roosevelt and Lyndon B. Johnson into an online ad.

After the first Republican presidential debate in September, Biden’s campaign posted on X a video of one of Trump’s rivals, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, suggesting that the former president’s administration grew federal deficits exponentially and contributed to current rising inflation rates. That ran under the phrase, “ Couldn’t agree more.”