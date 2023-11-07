BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This Veterans Day Weekend the Railroaders Museum will be showcasing a collection of military artifacts and gear in celebration of those who served.

On Nov. 11 and 12 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., the community is invited to the museum to explore the history of the United States military throughout the ages, from the Civil War to the Vietnam War. The museum will have authentic military gear on display that will be exclusively available for viewing over Veteran’s Day weekend. On Saturday, you’ll also have the opportunity to see the flag pole dedication ceremony the begins at 2 p.m.

The dedication will honor Veterans who have worked on the Altoona railroads.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Railroaders Memorial Museum website.

Also happening this weekend in Blair County is the Veterans Day parade. On Saturday, Nov. 11, starting at 10:30 a.m., the Blair County War Veterans Council will be holding their Veterans Day parade.

The parade will form on 8th Avenue and 17th Street and travel over the 17th Street Bridge to 12th Avenue. From 12th Avenue, the parade will then walk along 12th Street to 11th Avenue and end on 15th Street.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Following the parade, a ceremony will be held at the Robert E. Laws Veterans Mall on 11th Avenue and 14th Street.