ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Fort Roberdeau honored local veterans from all eras at its annual recognition dinner this weekend.

The fort celebrated Blair County’s French and Indian war and Revolutionary War veterans with the help of historian David Moore. He says the vets who served at Fort Roberdeau are some of the “First” pensioned veterans of the U.S. Military.

For them, getting from one battle to the next, wasn’t easy.

“The fort has a beautiful example of an original Conestoga wagon so the travel modes in the 18th century were by foot by wagon by horse or by boat,” Moore said.

As the veterans gathered, a fellow vet had something special to share. Albert Steinbeiser creates handmade quilts with a patriotic theme.

“The three men picture I have in there I had in my mind for some time now and that took me a couple years and then the eagle quilt that I made was just another wild thought, so I put it all together and cut the material and made a picture,” Steinbeiser, a Vietnam veteran shared.

Albert says it can be difficult sometimes when he’s creating the quilts because they bring back memories, but once they are finished, it’s all worth it.