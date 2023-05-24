WTAJ is continuing to give back to local non-profits and groups that are making a difference in their communities. The DuBois Area Honor Guard explains their mission to make sure no veteran is forgotten.

DUBOIS, Pa. (WTAJ) — Remembering and honoring those who served is the centerpiece of the DuBois Area Honor Guard (DAHG).

“We’re an all-volunteer nonprofit organization. Our main mission is to provide military honors to honorably discharged veterans,” Commander of the DAHG, Denny Knarr said.

At veteran’s funerals, the DAHG will perform a three-volley salute in honor and remembrance. Firing the three volleys over the casket is one of the highest honors to give a deceased military veteran.

This is a garrison cap that is worn by members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard

In addition to funerals, you may see the honor guard at community events, Memorial Day events, nursing homes, Wounded Warrior Projects and much more.

“The community takes pretty good care of us, so we give back as much as we can to the community,” Knarr said.

When talking to members of the honor guard every member said being able to give back to veterans is the reason they do it. Knarr also explained how what they are doing to help families in hard times leaves a good feeling.

“It’s just important, you know, giving back,” Knarr said. “It’s giving back to the veterans and helping to take care of that. That’s what we’re all about.”

The honor guard’s services have inspired others to join as well.

“A few years ago, one of my best friend’s father died and I was at the funeral and I watched what these gentlemen do, and I was very impressed. And I joined like a week later.” Member, Paul Haymaker explained. “Wish I had done it ten years ago. I didn’t know anything about it.”

The DuBois Area Honor Guard’s commitment is second to none. No matter the weather or time, they’ll be there when needed.

Donations can be sent to DuBois Area Honor Guard, P.O. Box 907, DuBois, PA 1580.