HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hundreds of people came out for this year’s Veterans Day parade in Huntingdon on Saturday morning.

The parade showcased dozens of vehicles from first responders, VFW posts, and high school marching bands as they passed through the intersections downtown.

Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed annually on Nov. 11 and honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Among those who attended the parade were families, children, and veterans.

Despite the cold weather, Jeff Gill, Commander of the Huntingdon County Veterans Association, expressed appreciation for the turnout.

“We had local veterans come out and support us on a cold, cloudy day,” Gill said.

Many individuals attending the parade were feeling emotional. It was evident that the parade had a profound impact on everyone who witnessed it or had a connection with veterans.

“Children were holding signs you know and older adults were holding signs thanking us for the support,” Gill said.

Dianne Barben, the Commander of the American Legion in Huntingdon County, emphasized the importance of teaching the younger generation the true meaning behind the holiday.

“A matter of pride and thanking the children for being out to support the veterans so when they see a comrade of female veterans it lets everyone know whether they are boy or girl that they can be a part of the military and serve their county with pride,” Barben said.