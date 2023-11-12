TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Veterans were the focus on Sunday as the Tyrone Veterans Day Parade kicked off with its Grand Marshall and Navy Veteran, David Reeder.

“I did see the Cuban crisis. I was part of the blockade of Cuba. It’s an honor to do it [to honor] the ones that have served and the ones that have passed before us,” Reeder said.

The parade started at 2 p.m. and the streets of Tyrone were filled with people as they waved to the parade participants.

The Tyrone Marching Band performed while first responders and other vehicles threw candy for parade watchers.

“We want to make sure that they’re honored, and they’re recognized, because a lot of vets aren’t recognized. We want to make sure this is something for them and the community,” said Krista Greene, the Parade Coordinator.

This year’s parade also honored Charlie Mills, a veteran who founded the Tyrone Navy Club, which started the parade years ago.

The parade was organized this year by Jeanie Mills, the wife of the late Charlie Mills.

“When we would go out, he would wear his veteran’s hat and children would come up to him and thank him for his service. I was happy. It means that their parents are teaching them about the history and about veterans,” Jeannie said.

Mills passed away in September. He served in both the Army and the Navy, for a combined total of 30 years and received two purple hearts for his service.