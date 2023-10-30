(WTAJ) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed on November 11 annually. The day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.
Below is a list of Veterans Day parades and events happening throughout Central Pennsylvania
Bedford County
- Bedford County Veterans Association Veterans Day Ceremony
- Hosted by the VFW Post 4129 of Saxton, the guest speaker will be Saxton Mayor, Alan Smith at the Saxton Firehall
- Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Blair County
- Blair County War Veterans Council Veterans Day Parade
- Downtown Altoona
- Saturday, Nov. 11 at 10:30 a.m.
Cambria County
- Conemaugh Valley Veterans Day Parade
- Main Street, Johnstown
- Saturday, Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.
Centre County
- Free admission to the PA Military Museum
- For veterans and their family members
- Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Pine Grove Mills VFW Veterans Day Breakfast
- Saturday, Nov. 11 at 9:30 a.m.
- Talleyrand Park Veterans Day Ceremony
- Bellefonte
- Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.
Huntingdon County
- Huntingdon County Veterans Association Veterans Day Parade
- Huntingdon Borough
- Saturday, Nov. 4 at 11 a.m.
If you have a Veterans Day event, please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com with details.
