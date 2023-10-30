(WTAJ) — Veterans Day is a federal holiday observed on November 11 annually. The day honors military veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Below is a list of Veterans Day parades and events happening throughout Central Pennsylvania

Bedford County

  • Bedford County Veterans Association Veterans Day Ceremony
    • Hosted by the VFW Post 4129 of Saxton, the guest speaker will be Saxton Mayor, Alan Smith at the Saxton Firehall
    • Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m.

Blair County

Cambria County

Centre County

Huntingdon County

If you have a Veterans Day event, please email digitalnews@wtajtv.com with details.

