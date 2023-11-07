EBENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Students from Admiral Peary Vocational Technical School chose to honor local veterans on Tuesday.

The students chose to treat veterans to a wide array of services because, for them, every day is Veterans Day.

Cosmetology students treated veterans and their plus ones to a variety of salon services, including facials and scalp treatments. They were also offered a shampoo, cut, and style.

Afterward, they were invited to sit down and eat a meal prepared by the culinary students. Veterans were allowed to choose either a breakfast or a lunch meal.

“It means a lot to be able to know that they’re appreciated for risking their lives for people that are complete strangers,” Lizzy DeForge, a culinary student, said.

All of the services provided by the school were free.

“We’re hoping that it gets us a lot more veterans coming in. We do get really busy with that. But it’s a nice thing for us to [give them],” Francesca Snyder, the Cosmetology Instructor, said.

Cosmetology students will continue to provide free haircuts for veterans on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:15 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Any veteran wishing to get a haircut can call Cosmetology at 814-472-6490 (Ext. 335).