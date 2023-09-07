ALTOONA, Pa. – Local military members and their families are helping veterans focus on mental health. On Thursday, vets and volunteers gathered at the Catholic War Veterans Club with one goal – to connect those who are struggling with depression or post traumatic stress disorder with the services they need.

Experts say nearly 800,000 veterans live here in Pennsylvania and more than 200 die by suicide every year. But community support can make a difference.

“The outreach like today you know there when they come here with what’s going on than they can show the people and get the help they need,” Vietnam War veteran Michael Fleck said. Suicide is a big concern among our service members and veterans, but experts, and vets like Fleck, say it helps when vets feel more connected to other vets. “When we are with people now, they see you and will thank you for being a veteran.”

The program aim to bring awareness about vets’ needs including more job opportunities, housing and mental health support.

“There is a very prevalent issue and its being worked on in a number of the counties and its certainly something that you know we want our veterans to be aware of and what to do if they come across a situation where they have a fellow veteran that may need help,” Tom Caulfield, President and CEO of Veteran Community Initiatives Inc., said.

While the needs of vets range greatly, those involved in the outreach want to make sure everyone feels supported and cared for.

Olivia Luzier, who works in suicide prevention, said, “we make sure that suicide prevention is everybody’s business and that we all play a role in preventing suicide among our veterans.”

If you are a veteran struggling or know a veteran who’s struggling with depression, PTSD or suicidal thoughts, the Veterans Crisis Line is available 24/7 by calling 988 and pressing 1. The Veterans Crisis Line can also be reached by sending a text message to 838255 or via online chat.