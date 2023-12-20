WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – The Colorado Supreme Court decision to boot former President Donald Trump from their state’s 2024 ballot is sparking a political firestorm.

Trump is vowing to appeal the Colorado ruling swiftly, setting up a high stake’s decision at the Supreme Court.

The 4-3 decision found Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run because he led an insurrection on January 6th.

While leaving the White House Wednesday, President Joe Biden said it’s up to the courts to determine the merits of the case but says he believes Trump did attempt an insurrection.

“There’s no question about it. None, zero,” said Biden.

Trump did not mention the ruling at an Iowa rally Tuesday night but continues to call both the 2020 and 2024 elections rigged.

“Every time the radical left democrats, Marxist communists and fascists indict me, I consider it a great badge of honor,” Trump said.

His Republican 2024 rivals offered mixed reactions.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley who is rising in polls, says Trump’s legal troubles make clear he should not be the next president.

“Chaos follows him and we can’t be a country in disarray in a world on fire and go through four years of chaos,” she said.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy ran to Trump’s defense.

“We the people select our leadership not the unelected elite class,” he said.

He’s vowing to withdraw his own name from the ballot unless Trump’s name is returned.

Colorado’s ruling is paused until the Supreme Court weighs in.