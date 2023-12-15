WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former first lady Melania Trump spoke at the National Archives Friday to welcome 25 people from 25 nations being sworn in as new U.S. citizens.

“I recall feeling a tremendous sense of pride and belonging after I recited the United States oath of alliance,” Trump said.

She recounted the difficult journey from her home country of Slovenia, her modeling career, and eventually making her home New York City.

The former first lady congratulated the naturalized citizens and said, “I applaud you for every step you took, every obstacle you overcame, and every sacrifice you made.”

Melania’s remarks at the National Archives have a coincidental connection to her husband, former President Donald Trump, who is embroiled in a lawsuit alleging that he withheld sensitive documents from the archives.

The Associated Press was used as a source in this story.