WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — During his first press conference since freezing in public, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reassured Americans he can still do his job.

“I’m going to finish my term as leader and I’m gonna finish my Senate term,” McConnell said.

Doubts circulated after the Republican leader appeared unable to move or speak in both July and August.

The Capitol physician gave McConnell the green light to continue working and said he showed no signs of suffering a stroke or seizure.

“Dr. Monnahan’s report addressed what concerns people might have, and some things that happened to me, did happen to me, and really didn’t,” McConnell said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he is glad to see his Republican counterpart back in the halls of Congress.

“He’s doing well,” Schumer said. “We’re working together well and I always wish him the best.”

But some of McConnell’s fellow Republicans, like Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) and Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), are worried about his health.

“If he freezes up again, he obviously knows everybody else gonna have to get involved in this,” Tuberville said.

Said Hawley: “I’m concerned about McConnell, just like I’m concerned about the president, President Biden and his health and his ability to do his job, and I don’t think you can have two standards here.”

This month, McConnell will have to lead in efforts to fund the government and passing more support for Ukraine.

“We don’t need somebody there who’s just got a name as leader,” Tuberville said. “We gotta have a leader. I hope he can do it, but we’ll see what happens.”