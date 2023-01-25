This morning temperatures will be in the 20s. This morning we will have snow arriving and turning into sleet and freezing rain around noon today. By the evening commute, conditions improve and we will just have scattered rain showers.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson county until 4:00 PM. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Elk, Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Cambria, and Somerset counties until 7:00 PM.

In our southern areas near the turnpike we will see 1-2″ of snow and sleet accumulation. Most locations in Central Pennsylvania will pick between 2-4″ of snowfall and sleet from this system. In some spots north of I-80, there could be locally higher snow amounts.

We are expecting to see the heaviest burst of snow during the mid morning hours. Around noon, the snow turns to sleet and ice rather quickly. By around mid-afternoon this will taper off quickly. For evening commuters we will just be cloudy with drizzle and scattered showers.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures fall into the 30s. Tonight we will have a cloudy sky with showers switching back over to snow showers. Winds will also pick up tonight into Thursday. Wind Gusts could be between 30 to 40 mph.