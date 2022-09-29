This morning temperatures will be in the 40s. We will have patchy clouds this morning.

Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light from the north.

Tonight temperatures fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s with a clear sky.

Due to this, some valley locations may see frost into Friday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Elk, Cameron, Clearfield, and northern Centre County from 1:00 AM Friday morning until 9:00 AM Friday morning. Make sure you cover or bring in any sensitive plants that could be damaged from the frost.