Altoona61°F Sunny Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
State College60°F Sunny Feels like 58°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 39%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. WNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Johnstown56°F Sunny Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 49%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph W
- Precip
- 5%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
DuBois57°F Sunny Feels like 55°
- Wind
- 12 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 44%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
40°F Partly cloudy. Low near 40F. WNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 13 mph WNW
- Precip
- 6%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Bedford60°F Sunny Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Humidity
- 42%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
42°F A few clouds. Low 42F. NW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
- Wind
- 14 mph NW
- Precip
- 4%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
7 Day Forecast
- Humidity