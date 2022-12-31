There are going to be two disturbances that will be moving along a slow-moving front on our New Year’s Eve Day and will bring us some rounds of rain. The first round of rain will move through Saturday morning into early afternoon. There likely will be a lull before another round of rain moves in from the afternoon into Saturday night. Neither of these periods of rain looks like they will be heavy. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s to near 50.

Unfortunately there likely will be a little rain when we ring in 2023 at midnight, but it should be light and it will be mild.

The rain should be out of the area for New Year’s Day. The day will start off with clouds, but the clouds should yield to some sunshine. The clearing will happen first in the valleys near and east of I-99 where temperatures will reach well into the 40s to near 50. Farther to the west, the combination of a westerly wind and lingering clouds will keep temperatures from rising higher than the middle 40s.

Sunday night will be a touch bit cooler, then Monday will be mild with clouds and sunshine. Highs will be near to just above 50. Tuesday into Wednesday will be mild but unsettled with variable cloudiness, some showers, and highs near to just above 50. Thursday will also feature more clouds than sunshine with the chance for a shower, maybe a flurry late as chillier air tries to make a return later next week.

