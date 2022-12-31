After the ball drops at midnight, the rest of the Saturday night into Sunday morning will be cloudy with just a bit of drizzle. Winds tonight will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

For New Year’s Day we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. We will see the clouds hang around longer in our western counties. Temperatures on New Year’s Day will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Sunday night into Monday we will have a rather cloudy sky with a few showers. Most shower activity will be in our northern and western counties. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. Monday we will have winds from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Monday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Winds on Tuesday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. This is well above average for this time in January. Average high temperatures for early January are in the mid 30s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers around. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night temperatures dip into the mid to upper 30s. Thursday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with a shower or two. There could be a few flurries mixed in if cold air wins out. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday we will have a flurry early then clouds mix with sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday there will be times of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s.