Friday will start off with sunshine in spots but the next cold front will bring some clouds to the area. This front will not have a lot of moisture but will likely bring some brief gusty showers through the region. Highs will be near to just above 60 but it may start to turn chillier later in the day. Saturday will be breezy and chilly with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower in a few spots. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will feature sunshine mixed with a few clouds, but it will be a cool day with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will not be as chilly with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 60s. Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a late-day shower. Temperatures will reach through the 60s and into the 70s in places. The next front can bring more clouds than sunshine with some showers, maybe a thunderstorm on Thursday. Highs will be in the middle 60s.

