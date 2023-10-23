Thanks to a strong area of high pressure to our south we will be feeling abnormally warm conditions for most of this week. Temperatures will soar 10 to 20 degrees above the average. As for the overnight period expect another cool night across the region with temps falling back into the 30’s. Another round of frost expected early on your Tuesday morning.

Once the sun rises temperatures will warm rather quickly and that will rid any early frosted windows. Some areas, especially to the north will be greeted by more clouds with a system passing well to the north. Overall expect more sunshine than clouds during the afternoon hours with temps topping out in the 60’s to near 70 for some. Here’s a look at a few things we are talking about in the weather department.

Our average high for this time of year is right around 60, but you can see we will clear that each day this week. Warm temperatures will gradual drop off into the weekend as the weather turns more active. It will be interesting to see how this next weather maker plays out this weekend and into next week. The storm system will pull down much cooler air. The question is could there be some snowflakes somewhere in our neck of the woods to wrap up the month of October?

