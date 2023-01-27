Tonight will start off with a partly to mostly cloudy sky, but those clouds will thicken fast. A warm front passing to our north will bring us a period of light snow and flurries to places later this evening through the overnight hours. There can be a covering of fresh snow in places, especially near and north of I-80. It will become breezy to almost windy tonight. Low temperatures this evening will be in the 20s but then temperatures will rise.

Saturday will start off with scattered flurries to the north early, then the rest of Saturday will be cloudy to partly sunny with highs will be near to just above 40. It will stay relatively mild on Sunday. Clouds will thicken and then rain showers will develop. The rain showers can mix with snow in places, especially over the higher terrain and north of I-80. Temperatures will reach into the lower to perhaps middle 40s on Sunday.

A cold front will press east of the area Monday with rain then snow showers. It will turn windy and colder. Temperatures will start in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees but will likely drop into the 20s in places by evening. This cold air may keep the next couple of disturbances to our south for the middle and latter part of next week.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with just the chance for flurries or a bit of snow. Highs Tuesday will be close to 30 but then temperatures will rebound a little for Wednesday reaching into the middle 30s.

Thursday, Groundhog Day, will be chilly with clouds and sunshine and highs near to just above 30. It will then stay seasonably cold Friday before a rebound in temperatures by the beginning of the following week.

