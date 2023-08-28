This morning we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers around. Temperatures this morning will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Today we will have a rather cloudy day with some peeks of sunshine. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around, but not everyone will see the wet weather. High temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s. If we see a little more in the way of sunshine, some spots could make it into the 80s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be a similar day. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine. We will also have a few showers and thunderstorms around. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southeast and will be light. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s with a mainly clear sky.

We should end the week with high pressure building in. Thursday high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Thursday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Thursday night will be clear with low temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Friday we should also see sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light. Friday night will be clear with temperatures in the 50s.

Saturday also looks dry to kick off the start of football season for Penn State. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. There will also be a bit more in the way of humidity. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night looks dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday we will have mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will also be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s.