Early tonight will still be quite windy with some clouds, scattered flurries, and a snow shower in spots. Later tonight the wind will start to subside with some clearing and less wind. Lows will be in the single digits with some of the coldest spots reaching close to zero.

A bubble of high pressure will give us a good deal of sunshine with only a few clouds on Saturday. Despite the sunshine, it will be a cold day with highs on in the 20s. Some of the warmest spots may reach above 30.

As this high-pressure system slides to the southeast, temperatures will rebound a lot more by the end of the weekend. Temperatures will not drop much Saturday night and then will rise into the upper 40s to near 50 on Sunday.

Behind this system, Monday will be a slight bit cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Tuesday will be warmer again with clouds and sunshine and maybe a shower in spots. Highs will be in the lower 50. There is a better chance for some periods of rain Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 40s to near 50.

