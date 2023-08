After a busy day of weather on Monday expect a much better setup come Tuesday. A cool front moves across the region switching the winds out of the west-northwest. This wind will feel more like a September wind with wind gusts that could exceed 30 mph. The day will also be cooler in the 70’s under more clouds than sun. There is a slight chance for a passing shower.

Some of the highest wind gusts will be expected as per usual across the ridges, but none the less expect a windy Tuesday across Central PA. Here’s a look at the future wind gusts on Tuesday morning.

Along with a gusty wind plus more clouds than sun we will stay mainly below normal when it comes to afternoon temperatures.