Finally in a period, although a brief period of some drier weather. This also means a touch less humid during the overnight and into Tuesday with dew points in the 50’s. With lower dew points, light winds, and clear skies expect overnight lows in the 50’s to near 60 making for a very pleasant start to your Tuesday.

During the afternoon expect abundant sunshine with a few fair clouds allowing for a seasonably warm day with highs well into the 80’s. Something we haven’t seen in some time is a sunny day paired with low haze from all that wildfire smoke. This time around air quality will be good matched with a nice summery day.

Come midweek a warm front lifts north allowing for not only the warm conditions to our west, but also increasing humidity. To follow expect scattered showers and t-storms to move back into the picture for the region come Thursday. Although we can’t rule out a stray shower Wednesday afternoon as a the warm moves north.



Rain chances ramp up towards the end of the week and into the weekend with increased dew points bringing back the muggy conditions.

