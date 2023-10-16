We’ve been stuck in the clouds and that will be the deal into Tuesday morning. More clouds thanks to a stubborn low pressure parked off the coast of New England. Expect breezes out of the northwest with our overnight temperatures in the 40’s. Here’s a look at what you can expect by Tuesday morning.

Clouds give way to some breaks of sun on Tuesday, which bumps up our daytime temps a couple of degrees. We will take any improvement at this point.

An area of high pressure begins to sink south driving in more sunshine and mild temperatures during the mid-week period. High temperatures by Wednesday will top out in the low 60’s. This nice little warmup is just that….brief before the next weather maker brings unsettled conditions into the area late this week.

